RETIREES MARCH TO STATE HOUSE OVER DELAYED BENEFITS

Former government workers who retired in 1999 have to march to State House over delayed payment of their dues.

The retirees who gathered at the Ministry of Justice before proceeding to State House have challenged the UPND government to fulfil its campaign promise of paying their terminal benefits which have stalled for over twenty years.

One of the retirees, Bertha Mwaka who comes from Monze in Southern Province has called out Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe to tell the retirees when they will receive their money.

Ms. Mwaka is further concerned that most retirees may die without receiving their money if the delay continues.

Diamond TV

