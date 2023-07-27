Return To Politics, The People Still Want You- PF MCC Kebby Mbewe Urges Edgar Lungu

RETURN TO POLITICS, THE PEOPLE STILL WANT YOU- MCC MBEWE URGES ECL

………says the experience he has can benefit the country.

Lusaka……….Wednesday, July 26th 2023 [Smart Eagles].

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe has called for the comeback of Sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to active Politics

MCC Mbewe said the Zambian people have seen that the former Head of State is a better leader hence they are calling for his return.

He argues that the former President still stands a chance of coming to render service to the people because of the experience he has.

MCC Mbewe said in as much as ECL has retired, he should consider what the people are asking for, which is to return to the political arena.

He said the experience the former President has garnered can be of great benefit to the country.

“It is important to understand that he can make a very good leader because he will correct the mistakes he would have made. The Zambian people can benefit from his mature leadership. He is watching from afar, but he can do well.

I know that he has retired, the Zambian people know that he has retired. But around the country people are saying big man come back and serve the people. We have all been given leadership, it is not every man that can become a President,” he said.

Mr Mbewe has therefore urged the former President to reconsider his decision to retire from active politics in consultation with the family.

Mr Mbewe said leadership comes from God and does not have a tenure.

“Of late the Zambian people have been calling for the comeback of ECL. The market traders, the church to come and help where he can help to come back to politics and serve the people of Zambia. Why the people are calling for the comeback of ECL is because they have seen that he is a better leader,” he said.