RETURNING VENDORS WARNED

THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) has warned vendors who have illegally returned to the streets that they risk being prosecuted.

In a statement made available to Zambian Bulletin, LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba disclosed that the Local Authority is aware that some vendors have opted to return to some streets due to indequate patrols by Council Police.

Ms. Mwamba said that traders in the city must take note that street vending is illegal because it poses a risk on public health therefore, their continued desire to trade from the streets will not be condoned.

She further added that despite having limited human resource to provide effective patrols by Council Police, the Local Authority will not relent in its efforts of ensuring that vendors operate in designated trading places.

Ms. Mwamba stated that in this regard, the Local Authority is calling upon cooperating partners to come on board to assist in ensuring effective policy enforcement on street vending.

The LCC public relations manager, explained that Members of the public should note that the post management strategy of removal of street vendors that the Local Authority has put in place requires a lot of resources to consistently enforce the exercise and completely clear the vendors.

“The Local Authority also needs more support from the state police to help in maximizing patrols especially that the rain season is closer and all traders are encouraged to operate from designated markets,” said Ms. Mwamba.

And Ms. Mwamba further disclosed that all business owners are advised to disallow or chase vendors on the frontage of their shops.