Rev Chilekwa Mulenga  gives UPND a 3 out of 10 in terms of performance

Rev Mulenga gives UPND a 3 out of 10 in terms of performance



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Former Ndola Pastors Fellowship chairperson Reverend Chilekwa Mulenga says the UPND have disappointed the expectations of the Zambian people for failing to fulfil the promises they made before coming into power.



And Reverend Mulenga said from a score card of 10, he gave the UPND a three as they had failed to deliver on their promises to the Zambian people.



Rev Mulenga wondered how the UPND which came into power to improve the living conditions thought it could be given another five-year mandate when its overall performance was below that of the previous regime.



Rev Mulenga told Daily Revelation in an interview that



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/rev-mulenga-gives-upnd-a-3-out-of-10-in-terms-of-performance/