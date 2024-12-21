Rev Chilekwa urges HH to tame his tongue against vulgar language

By Chinoyi Chipulu

The use of offensive language in public by President Hakainde Hichilema and cabinet ministers is against Christian values, says former Ndola Pastor’s Fellowship chairperson Reverend Chilekwa Mulenga.

Rev Mulenga urged President Hichilema to tame his tongue and refrain from being sarcastic in his language as Head of State.

Rev Mulenga was reacting to a video where President Hichilema was addressing his party members at the UPND Secretariat on Wednesday where he said the previous regime were still making noise because they don’t think.

Another video of Mines minister Paul Kabuswe and Copperbelt minister Elisha Matambo said the UPND is cleaning the feces left by the PF government.

But Rev Mulenga said the President should observe the sanctity of the office he holds and refrain from being sarcastic.

"The utterances by Mr Hichilema yesterday goes against our Christian and cultural values. In a Christian Nation with a rich cultural heritage, such an unwholesome language shouldn't be promoted on the lips of a Republican President and any public servant for that