Rev Godfridah Sumaili Says There’s Nothing PF Can Learn From UPND, But Urged The Ruling Party To Pick Lessons From PF

There’s nothing we can learn from UPND – Sumaili
FORMER religious affairs and national guidance minister Godfridah Sumaili says there is nothing PF can learn from UPND, but urged the ruling party to pick lessons from PF’s infrastructure development.
And PF presidential aspirant Emmanuel Mwamba says UPND can’t teach the opposition party anything because it took them 23 years to get into power.
Credit: News Diggers
It is true. Pride goes before the fall. And oh how law you have fallen. You managed to convince yourselves of efficiency when there was only recklessness and irresponsibility coupled with arrogance.
One thing can be said, all future political have truly learnt an important lesson from you. That is to never take for granted they people who vote for you. They always pay attention to your prideful ways and passionately hate corrupt leaders.
This lesson has be learnt courtesy of yours truly. Please we don’t want them to learn your bad manners of using cadres and perfected corruption.