Rev Godfridah Sumaili Says There’s Nothing PF Can Learn From UPND, But Urged The Ruling Party To Pick Lessons From PF

There’s nothing we can learn from UPND – Sumaili

FORMER religious affairs and national guidance minister Godfridah Sumaili says there is nothing PF can learn from UPND, but urged the ruling party to pick lessons from PF’s infrastructure development.

And PF presidential aspirant Emmanuel Mwamba says UPND can’t teach the opposition party anything because it took them 23 years to get into power.

Credit: News Diggers