Revamping our education & curriculum

By Dr. Brian Mushimba

I have read reports about the Minister of Education (MoE) announcing the revamping of our education or updating the curriculum.

I’m not sure of the exact words the MoE might have spoken or the context of his spoken words but curriculum reviews were always an ongoing exercise at the time I was at the ministry. You never stop reviewing them for appropriateness and relevance.

This is because the world changes so rapidly and you must be updating, infusing new concepts repeatedly for your education to remain on the cutting edge and relevant.

In my last year in the ministry, almost all providers of tertiary education had done a version of this process as required.

I was hopeful therefore that what the MoE meant probably included the implementation of the qualification framework we had worked on and approved.

It called for re-aligning of our education to the region and internationally as follows:

1. Primary education to be completed by year 6 (grade 6)

2. Secondary education (O levels) to be completed by year 4 (form 4)

3. A levels (form 6) be added to secondary education and take 2yrs beyond O levels, for university bound students

4. Undergraduate degrees in universities to be reduced to 3yrs as students come in with A levels qualifications from secondary schools

5. Honors degrees be introduced for those students wanting to pursue graduate studies on to PhDs

6. Graduate degrees (master’s) to be 2yrs upon completion of honors degrees

7. PhDs to take 3yrs upon completion of master’s degrees

This re-alignment would match the region and European education systems and enhance our students’ chances of a seamless transition to other universities or education systems in the region or abroad.

Just thought I seek clarification on what the minister might have said 🤷🏿‍♂️.

Good morning & enjoy your week 🤘🏾