REVEALED: LEICESTER CITY DOESNT WANT TO RISK PATSON DAKA GETTING INJURED BEFORE TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY AS ROMA AND EVERTON PLOT POSSIBLE TRANSFER

Patson Daka has been an unused substitute for both of Leicester opening matches of the season in the champion and EFL cup. This has been amid rumors of a possible Everton transfer.

According to revelations availed to WZFPH three reasons have been given on why he hasn’t played a single minute for Leicester this season so far.

The Zambian Striker is likely to be sold to either AS Roma or Everton

The Leicester City board do not want to risk the Zambian striker for any injury concerns before transfer deadline! Incase any move neutralize

Negotiations could commence tomorrow as both parties plan to meet on possible striker’s move..

NOTE: It is not yet confirmed if Daka will move or remain a Leicester City player this season