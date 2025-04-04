#BREAKING: Reverend Elifas Banda Arrested After Vanishing with K1 Million Meant for GCE Fees



LUSAKA | The FOX Newspaper – Reverend Elifas Banda, a former teacher at Matero Boys Secondary School, has been arrested after re-entering Zambia from Uganda under suspicious circumstances. Banda had vanished several weeks ago along with nearly K1 million, funds collected from students for GCE examination fees.



Police sources have confirmed that Banda was apprehended at an undisclosed border point in an operation that had been closely monitored by immigration and law enforcement agencies. He had reportedly crossed into Uganda shortly after the scandal broke out, prompting an international alert.





“Reverend Banda has been on the run since the day we uncovered that he was responsible for the missing exam fees. We believe he planned this escape long before he disappeared,” said a senior police officer under anonymity.





At Matero Boys, panic erupted among hundreds of students and parents when they were informed that their GCE registration had not been processed—despite having made full payments. The matter escalated to school authorities, who later handed it over to law enforcement when Banda could not be located.





The Reverend, known for his charismatic sermons and “trusted” role as both spiritual leader and teacher, is now in custody and facing charges of theft by servant, fraud, and unlawful flight from justice.





The Ministry of Education has since stepped in to ensure that all affected students are registered for their exams, but the betrayal has left deep scars in the Matero community.



