REVEREND LUNGU CALLS FOR SOBER DEBATE ON AMENDMENT OF CONSTITUTION



Evangelical Youth Alliance President, MOSES LUNGU has advised opposition political parties to offer constructive debate on the amendments of the constitution proposed by Government.





Reverend LUNGU says it is important for the opposition to realise that there is no specific clause in the Constitution that denies Government to bring up amendments at any given time .





He told ZNBC News that government has a mandate to bring up amendments if it is in the best interest of the country.





Reverend LUNGU has appealed to the opposition and other stakeholders who are against the amendment of the constitution to take time and engage in constructive debate so that the issue can be amicably be resolved.





And the Continental Leadership Research Institute -CLRI says it supports several key amendments which have been proposed by stakeholders and government.