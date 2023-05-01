REVERENDS FIGHT OVER CHURCH BUILDINGS, CONSTITUTION

TWO reverends at Gospel Assembly Church of Lusaka have taken a fellow clergy to the Lusaka High Court seeking an order that the cleric, who has formed a breakaway church, should stop using their buildings and constitution.

The plaintiffs further seek an order that Reverend Daniel Kanyemba, who has been accused of being dubiously appointed as a pastor, be separated from all activities at Gospel Assembly Church pending determination of the lawsuit.

Further, the litigants want the court to order that the House of Transformation Church, which Rev Kanyemba formed, should look for its own church premises and start operating freely.

Daily Mail

-Diamond TV