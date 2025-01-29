Reverse the appointment of  managing director of Zambia Railways Limited- Council of Churches in Zambia

Reverse ‘red flag’ ZR MD hire – Fr Chikoya

By Mubanga Mubanga

Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya says the appointment of Cuthbert Malindi as managing director of Zambia Railways Limited must be reversed as the appointment raised a red flag, regarding how someone who was interviewing others ended up getting the same job.

Insiders and other stakeholders have questioned Malindi’s appointment as breaching good corporate governance ideals, after ZRL Board chairman Emmanuel Hachipuka indicated that he was going to headhunt for the company MD, after those who were shortlisted failed to make the grade for the position. More questions were raised when a few months later, a board member, Malindi, who was picked to conduct the interviews ended up getting the same job he had interviewed others on.

In an interview with Daily Revelation, Fr Chikoya said the appointment of Malindi showed a red flag in terms of corporate governance.

"They should be seen to walk the talk. Any Zambian is entitled to apply for any job, but