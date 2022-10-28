REVIEW POLITICAL PARTIES FUNDING BILL TO ADDRESS CURRENT WITCH HUNT – FDD

Opposition Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD has urged government through Parliament to re-look at the Political Parties Funding Bill in order to bring sanity and transparency.

FDD National Information and Publicity Secretary, Caesar Liteta, notes that ongoing exchanges between the United Party for National Development-UPND and the Patriotic Front-PF for either to reveal their funders is testimony for the need to reform laws.

Liteta feels a regulated financing of political parties will level the political playing field, provide for an increased participation and strengthen democracy.

He says support from international organisations should be declared by law and must not exceed a stipulated limit to avoid excess monies in circulation that could be from questionable sources.

Liteta has echoed calls by organisation such as TI-Z, to have the Political Parties Funding Bill reintroduced in parliament for possible enactment into law.

He airs that it is shameful that successive governments continue to shuffle opposition political parties into oblivion, instead of helping grow their standards, internal capacities and relevance on the Political scene.