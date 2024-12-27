Revise disastrous new ‘colonial’ curriculum, urges Prof Chirwa



By Chinoyi Chipulu



International inventor Professor Clive Chirwa has urged the government of Zambia to revise the new education curriculum as it is a disaster.





And Prof Chirwa says Zambia has too many “educated illiterates” who have failed to address the country’s problems.



The government has launched a new curriculum framework in the education system, reducing early childhood education from four to three years and the primary education system would run from grade one to six with eligible age entry also being reduced from 7 to 6 years.





The secondary education level had been restructured and increased from five to six years



Speaking in Lusaka recently, Prof Chirwa frowned upon the new education system.





Prof Chirwa said the colonial system would never develop the country hence the government should adopt a system to take the country forward.





“Now they have introduced this curriculum for primary and secondary schools where you have primary schools for six years instead of seven years which is a disaster, it’s a total disaster,” Prof Chirwa said. “You can not reduce the number of years for the young ones. You are killing the boy student … There are curves which show that girls do well at the beginning and then boys



