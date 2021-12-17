REVOKE APPOINTMENT OF THABO KAWANA

Lusaka-17th December 2021

Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmanuel has said the appointment of Thabo Kawana into the civil is fraught with irregularities and illegalities.

Mr. Mwamba said Kawana has been appointed to a position that doesn’t exist.

He said his position requires revision and approval of the structure at Ministry of Information and Media.

He said Management Development Division and PSMD need to approve structure and treasury authority from Ministry of Finance sought.

He said the new position should be subjected to a competitive process where other members of the public who are qualified must apply.

He said it’s only after this process was completed that the Director should be appointed.

He said the appointment into civil service had laid down procedures and processes and Kawana’s appointment had breached such processes.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwamba urged President Hakainde Hichilema not to politicise the civil service.

He said the appointment of Mr. Patrick Mucheleka as Permanent Secretary Special Duties at Cabinet Office and Josephs Akafumba as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs who recentlt held active party position as Deputy Secretary General of UPND and President of NDC respectively, undermined the integrity and professionalism of the civil service.

He said President Hichilema must live upto his words to professionalise the civil service.