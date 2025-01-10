RFK Jr. suffers blow as army of doctors line up against nomination

The prospect that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will have a smooth path to being confirmed as Donald Trump’s choice to head up Health and Human Services (HHS) suffered a blow on Thursday.

According to a report from NBC News, over 15,000 doctors and medical professionals signed on to a letter calling the choice by the president-elect a “slap in the face” to science.

In the letter from the Committee to Protect Health Care that was posted online, the signers endorsed a statement that said, in part, “His decades of spreading dangerous disinformation, undermining public health efforts, and promoting conspiracy theories make him wholly unfit to lead the nation’s most critical health agency.”

As NBC reported the doctors asserted, “The health and well-being of 336 million Americans depend on leadership at HHS that prioritizes science, evidence-based medicine, and strengthening the integrity of our public health system. RFK Jr. is not only unqualified to lead this essential agency — he is actively dangerous.”

With a slim GOP margin in the Senate, Kennedy can lose no more than three Republican senators if he hopes to be confirmed.

Asked to comment on the opposition, Katie Miller, Kennedy’s spokesperson, called the attack “just another grift” designed to “bilk donors.”