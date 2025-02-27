RICHES COME AND GO BUT A GOOD NAME IS BETTER THAN EXPENSIVE PERFUME- Chellah Tukutah

RICHES COME AND GO BUT A GOOD NAME IS BETTER THAN EXPENSIVE PERFUME



By Chellah Tukutah



My dearest brother Yo Maps you have so many enemies who are just on the fence waiting for your downfall. My plea is NAPAPATA NO MATTER HOW MUCH MONEY YOU ARE MAKING ACT POOR. I wish you had just apologised to the Family and Public over your remarks concerning buying food at the funeral BECAUSE THAT IN ITS OWN IS A CURSE BRO





AMENSO YA BANTU YALALYA PLEASE DO NOT LET FAKE FANS MISLEAD YOU BECAUSE THE SAME ONES WILL TURN AROUND IF YOUR DOWNFAL CAME GOD FORBID. MAKE INDEPENDENT WISE DECISIONS





IT IS NOT TOO LATE TO APOLOGISE PLEASE DO BECAUSE IT WON’T END WELL

It is so sad that the berieved family of Dandy Krazy and probably your fellow musicians brought back that food stuff at your gate. WE CAN FIGHT WITH EACH OTHER BUT WE SHOULD NEVER TALK ABOUT HOW WE HELPED OTHERS, HOW WE FED OTHERS AND ALL BECAUSE EVEN THE BIBLE SAYS “WHEN THE RIGHT HAND GIVES LET THE LEFT HAND NOT KNOW.





You are the most happening musician, richest and all the titles you would want. But I can assure you that not everyone is happy and that should make you wiser to act wise. I HONESTLY FEEL SORRY BECAUSE YES I MAY NOT BE A PROPHET BUT I HAVE SEEN BIG ARTISTS BEFORE WHO REMAINED WITH NOTHING. I DON’T WANT TO SEE THAT WITH YOU MY BROTHER