Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Goons In Canada After Playing Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Track

Rick Ross’s ongoing feud with Drake escalated dramatically on Sunday, June 30, when the rapper was attacked after his performance at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver.

The altercation occurred after Ross played Kendrick Lamar’s controversial track, Not Like Us, which includes accusations against Drake.

After stepping off stage, with Kendrick’s track still echoing, Ross was confronted by a group of men. The confrontation quickly turned physical when one of the men sucker-punched Ross, igniting an all-out brawl that lasted several minutes.

The clash ended with Team OVO appearing victorious. Several members of Ross’s entourage were beaten and knocked to the ground, though Ross himself largely avoided the scuffle after the initial punch. One member of Ross’s team was left unconscious on the grass and had to be carried away.

This violent incident follows closely on the heels of threats made against The Weeknd by Toronto rapper Top5. The Weeknd had sided against Drake in his feud with Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Metro Boomin.

Top5, awaiting murder trial, had warned artists against entering Toronto, dubbing it a “noflyzone,” and specifically targeted The Weeknd with threats on social media.

Ross’s beef with Drake has been simmering since April when Ross released the diss track Champagne Moments.

In the song, Ross attacked Drake’s heritage and alleged plastic surgery. The fallout between the two former friends and collaborators was further exacerbated by a cease and desist letter Drake allegedly sent to French Montana over a feature.