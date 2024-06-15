Rick Ross Auctions Rare Sneakers And Art To Empower Upcoming Entrepreneurs

Renowned music mogul and hip-hop titan Rick Ross is taking his hustle to a new level by aiding underserved entrepreneurs.

According to Billboard, the 48-year-old superstar has teamed up with Julien’s Auctions for an event titled “Push It to the Limit–Luxury & Lifestyle: A Rick Ross Auction.”

This exclusive auction will see Ross parting with his treasured collection of street and contemporary art, rare sneakers, designer wear, music memorabilia, and other prized possessions, all for a noble cause.

The proceeds from this high-profile auction will go to the Boss Up Grant, a program dedicated to helping entrepreneurs who struggle to access affordable credit and capital.

Among the highly coveted items for auction are 300 pairs of rare sneakers, including over 150 Air Jordans. This impressive collection showcases Ross’s passion for footwear and features collaborations with the late Virgil Abloh, Nike Air Max 90 and Air Jordans (Retro University of Michigan PE and 5 Retro Fab Five models).

The auction includes several pieces of Michael Jackson memorabilia, such as a sealed ONE by Cirque du Soleil light-up glove, a sealed Bad 25th-anniversary vinyl, and a Thriller album-themed 1866 William Knabe & Co. grand piano. These unique items will attract significant attention from fans and collectors alike.

The impressive fashion offerings feature menswear from top designers like Gucci, Stefano Ricci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace. Rick Ross wore some of these high-end items in television appearances and music videos, adding an extra layer of allure.

Art enthusiasts will also find plenty to admire in this auction, with pieces from renowned street and contemporary artists such as Mr Brainwash, Franky Cardona, Picasso Blac, Bankrupt, Jon Moody, Waldemar Swierzy, and Christian Weber.

Other extraordinary items include lion sculptures, drinking goblets, handwritten lyrics, and a 24-carat gold-plated Bengal tiger skull, offering a glimpse into Ross’s luxurious tastes.

The two-day auction begins on June 25 at 10 a.m. PT and promises to be a landmark event for collectors and fans.