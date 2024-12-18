Rick Ross Dumped By Girlfriend Just Days After She Claimed She Was ‘Happy’

Rick Ross has allegedly been dumped by his girlfriend, Justice Williams, just days after she publicly defended their relationship.

Williams, 27, confirmed that she and Rozay had split on Monday (December 16). In response to a comment on TikTok that said: “I wonder how he breaks up with them like do he just go ghost,” she wrote: “I’m not sure but I broke up with him.”

The beauty entrepeneur also shared a post on her Instagram Stories saying: “The next man that comes into my life, I want to marry and have children.”

Williams’ bombshell revelation came shortly after she jumped on Instagram Live to deny rumors that she and the MMG mogul had broken up.

She said: “I never said anybody broke up. Don’t come painting a narrative. Don’t do that. I’m still very much happy in my relationship. Sorry, don’t do that.”

Ross himself has yet to comment on their breakup.

Rick Ross only went public with Justice Williams in October when the two were seen kissing and cuddling each other on Instagram Live.

In the clip, Williams impersonated the “Hustlin’” hitmaker while he is stood behind her, before he smothers her with kisses and wishes her a happy birthday.

The couple ended up in stitches as the model again attempted to do her best impression of the Biggest Bawse, complete with a pair of sunglasses.

Williams also hit out at early criticism of the relationship after fans joked that it would be short-lived given Ross’ romantic history.