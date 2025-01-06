Rick Ross Eyes Cardi B’s Atlanta Mansion Following Her Announcement

Rick Ross appears interested in acquiring Cardi B’s lavish Atlanta mansion after the rap star revealed she no longer wants the property.

The news surfaced on social media, where Cardi shared a post referencing the expansive estate, stating her disinterest in keeping it.

The mansion, which features a sprawling layout and luxurious amenities, has been the subject of intrigue ever since Cardi’s declaration.

Rick Ross, known for his keen eye for real estate opportunities, saw the post and expressed interest by asking about the property’s price. Cardi has yet to respond to the inquiry publicly.

The Bronx-born artist has previously expressed dissatisfaction with living in Atlanta. Although she owns the property, she revealed she rarely spends time there, citing a lack of friends and family in the area as contributing factors. The mansion’s future now hangs in the balance as Cardi prepares to move on from the city entirely.

On the other hand, Rick Ross has a history of high-profile real estate acquisitions in Atlanta. In 2023, he made headlines by purchasing a mansion from Meek Mill for over $4 million.

The luxurious property, which had been on the market for two years, was paid entirely in cash. This deal added another jewel to Ross’s growing portfolio, reflecting his status as a major player in the luxury property market.

Ross’s latest potential purchase aligns with his reputation for securing premium estates. His real estate ventures have bolstered his public persona and proven lucrative, with previous properties transformed into profitable ventures.