Rick Ross Joins Forces with Fat Joe and Ja Rule, Forming the Anti-50 Cent Alliance

In a surprising turn of events, Rick Ross and Ja Rule have seemingly joined forces, and the target of their alliance appears to be none other than their common adversary, 50 Cent.

The rendezvous took place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Seminole, Florida, where a celebration was held for the launch of craps, roulette, and sports betting. Ross took to Instagram to share a video featuring himself, Ja Rule, and the notorious 50 Cent foe, Fat Joe.

“Woooo! You see what it is… you see what it is,” Ross declares knowingly into the camera, while Ja Rule chimes in with a shoutout to the Miami mogul, saying, “Rozay!”

The trio was also captured in photos alongside prominent figures such as NBA legend Dwyane Wade, former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson, and The Sopranos actor Steven Van Zandt.

Ja Rule added his own video to Instagram, showcasing himself at a craps table alongside Rick Ross and former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade, saying, “Rozay! What’s happening?”

This collaboration between Ross, Ja Rule, and Fat Joe comes amid a re-escalation of the feud between 50 Cent and Rick Ross. The notorious rapper took a shot at Ross for the first-week sales of their joint album with Meek Mill, “Too Good To Be True.” In response, Ross referred to 50 Cent’s girlfriend, Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, as “a Dream Chasers,” while boasting about his wealth.

The tension escalated further when 50 Cent brought Ross into Diddy’s sexual assault controversy by revisiting controversial lyrics from Ross’ 2013 song “U.O.E.N.O.” Ross appeared to continue the shade by hanging out with Kenneth McGriff Jr., the son of former NYC drug lord Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, who was allegedly involved in the incident where 50 Cent was shot nine times in 2000.

As the saga unfolds, the unexpected alliance between Rick Ross, Ja Rule, and Fat Joe adds a new dimension to the ongoing feud, leaving fans speculating about what may transpire next in this hip-hop drama.