Rick Ross Reveals $130k Diamond Car Key Prize For Upcoming Car Show

Rick Ross is upping the ante at his annual car show with a jaw-dropping prize that has the internet buzzing.

In a video shared online, the hip-hop mogul gave fans an early look at the spectacular reward awaiting the winners at his upcoming automobile event. The prize? A 37-carat VVS diamond car key valued at a staggering $130,000.

Ross, known for his extravagant lifestyle and penchant for luxury, showcased the dazzling key while seated next to renowned jeweler Vobara on a yacht.

The duo emphasized the exclusivity and unprecedented nature of the prize, with Ross proudly stating that it has never been done before.

The highly anticipated third annual Rick Ross car show is set to take place on Saturday, June 1, at his sprawling Promise Land estate in Fayetteville, Georgia. Building on the success of previous years, Ross is determined to make this year’s event even more memorable with prizes that reflect his commitment to grandeur.