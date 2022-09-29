Rightful driver in UNZA deadly crash goes into hiding

THE actual driver of the public service bus that was involved in an accident along the Great East Road near University of Zambia in which 13 people died on last Friday has gone into hiding.

According to sources, unlike earlier reports that the bus was driven by a co-driver it has emerged that it was actually a conductor at the wheel when he failed to observe traffic rules that led to the death of several people.

Meanwhile, Commuters’ Rights Association of Zambia has called for regular competence checkup of bus drivers.

Association President Aaron Kamuti notes that many drivers have behavioral issues that lead to rampant flouting of road safety regulations hence frequent accidents recorded.

Kamuti reveals that some drivers have five buses and employ other people to do their job, while the owner of the bus is only interested in daily cashing of sales made.

Police are still investigating the matter that has become a center of debate whether roadblocks should be reintroduced.

Credit: Diamond TV