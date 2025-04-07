RIGHTS ACTIVIST URGES UNIONS TO ENGAGE IN CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT



Rights Activist Naran Bwanga Mwandu has called on student unions and the labour movement to take an active role in the constitutional amendment process.





Mwandu expressed concern over the weakening of unions that once championed social justice and democratic governance, warning this trend undermines democracy by silencing critical voices.





He urged unions to reclaim their independence and focus on safeguarding the rights of students, workers, and the wider public.





Mwandu stressed the need for a transparent process that prioritises the people’s interests and called for vigilance to protect democratic principles.