RIGHTS DEFENDERS ASK POLICE TO HANDLE KATETE DETENTIONS CAREFULLY

By Womba Kasela

Zambia Human Rights Defenders Network has appealed to Police not to violent the rights of the 20 suspects apprehended in connection to the attack and beatings of Police Officers in Katete District.

Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba on Thursday announced the arrest of the 20 suspects who are also believed to have burnt a Police Vehicle and vandalized 16 houses.

But Network Advocacy Coordinator, Armystage Mumbwali, cautions that Police officers must not be excited to discipline the suspects before the courts can pass a ruling.

Mumbwali has since advised the Police to conduct thorough investigations into the matter and not be driven to infringe on the suspects’ human rights.

Meanwhile, Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of giving latitude to police to abuse citizens, a vice his administration has pledged to eliminate since opposition.

All People’s Congress Party President, Nasson Msoni, also raised concern in the manner Police Officers are seen handling the alleged law breakers.