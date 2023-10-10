Rights group accuses Rwanda of killing critics

Rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Rwanda of using repressive tactics to target its critics abroad, including those who have sought international protection.

“The combination of physical violence, including killings and enforced disappearances, surveillance, misuse of law enforcement – both domestic and international – abuses against relatives in Rwanda… constitute clear efforts to isolate potential critics,” it says.

The report has been published as the UK’s Supreme Court hears the British government’s appeal against a ruling blocking its plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The UK should not consider Rwanda a safe country, it said.

“[The] findings highlight that Rwanda is not a country the UK should rely upon to uphold international standards or the rule of law when it comes to asylum seekers,” said Yasmine Ahmed, the HRW’s UK director.

Rwanda denies the allegations, with government spokesperson Yolande Makolo accusing HRW of “distorting the reality” and “advancing a politicised agenda”.

In its report, the HRW said it had interviewed about 150 people across the globe covering the period since President Paul Kagame’s election win in 2017.

It said it had documented abuse against Rwandans living in Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, the UK and the US, as well as their relatives in Rwanda.