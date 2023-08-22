Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2

Singer and business mogul, Rihanna Fenty, and her 34-year-old partner, A$AP Rocky, have welcomed their second child.

According to TMZ on Monday, the 35-year-old singer gave birth to a son on August 3 in Los Angeles, fifteen months after welcoming her first child, RZA.

The outlet also stated that even though they do not yet know the baby’s name, they do know that its initial name starts with a “R.”

Rihanna, 35, kept her pregnancy under wraps until her Super Bowl 2023 halftime show in February.

The “Love on the Brain” singer kicked off the performance by cradling her budding belly in a red outfit, later confirming that she was expecting her second baby.