Rihanna Brags About Breaking Spotify Record Without Dropping New Music In Years

Rihanna has broken another record on Spotify!

The 35-year-old musician, who actually hasn’t released any new original music since 2016, is the first female artist to have 10 songs reach 1 billion streams on the platform.

In response to the new record, Rihanna joked about her pull in a couple of tweets about the fete.

Sharing an image of the headline with her followers on both Twitter and Instagram, Rihanna wrote: “Bad Gal billi. With no new album.”

Rihanna, then added, “Lemme talk my s***.”

She last released an album, Anti, in 2016, but she does have new music coming.

Just a few months ago, it was revealed that Rihanna will not only voice Smurfette in a new Smurfs movie, but will record new original music for the soundtrack as well.

