Rihanna Breaks Silence Amid ASAP Rocky’s Trial

The first week of ASAP Rocky’s assault trial has come to a close, and already, there have been plenty of interesting moments. In court yesterday, for example, the rapper’s lawyer Joe Tacopina got into a heated exchange with Deputy District Attorney John Lewin. According to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, the two men began yelling each other over Rocky’s defense strategy after the jury left. It was previously reported that a witness plans to testify that Rocky had a prop gun on him the night he’s accused of shooting ASAP Relli.

Rihanna has also been spotted supporting the father of her children in court in recent days. Recently, reporters even caught up with her as she left for the day. They asked her how she’s doing amid all of this. “I’m good, thank you,” she said simply in footage shared by Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon on X. The songstress didn’t say anything about the case itself, but fans are glad to hear she’s holding up well.

RiRi stunned in an oversized blazer and leather pants, which she paired with a black clutch and glasses. This latest sighting comes just after she was seen grabbing dinner with Rocky at Wally’s in Beverly Hills. They did their best to keep a low profile as they were swarmed by paparazzi. Again, they opted not to address the case. Hopefully, the outing proved to be relaxing for the couple amid their legal drama, as the trial has been nothing short of tense so far.

Earlier this week, Relli even snapped in court, becoming irate when questioned by Rocky’s lawyer. “Why are you showing my Instagram? I’m already getting death threats,” he asked. “[People] threatening my daughter, like, what’s going on here?…Because you’re saying I’m an extortionist. You putting my whole life on…This is getting really annoying. What does this have to do with the case?” He went on, expressing frustration because he felt like Rocky was “staring” at him.