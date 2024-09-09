Rihanna Catches Heat For Allegedly Ignoring Naomi Campbell At New York Fashion Week

Rihanna and Naomi Campbell have had beef rumors swirling around them for years now, none of which have really manifested into anything concrete. That being said, we don’t really blame folks for assuming that they don’t like each other given what little we have seen. For example, both superstars attended a New York Fashion Week event on Friday (September 6).

The Dior partner went up to greet a man who was sitting right next to Campbell, and RiRi didn’t seem to acknowledge her at all. You can see this for yourself in the video down below, which many fans are treating as gospel.

Furthermore, for those unaware, Naomi Campbell denied that she and Rihanna had any sort of issues back in 2021. As for what the origin of this whole thing is, we’re not sure, although many assume that it’s just a competitive relationship in the worlds of media, fashion, and more.

It’s far from Campbell’s only big-name celebrity interaction this year, though, which shouldn’t really be surprising considering her overwhelming fame. She sat front row with Kendrick Lamar (or rather, the other way around, since she’s the fashion icon here) for Chanel’s runaway earlier this year.

Elsewhere, Rihanna doesn’t have to worry about people like Naomi Campbell when her husband A$AP Rocky is right there to sing her praises. “It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” he told Billboard of their bond.

“[The relationship] is going great. I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility.”

However, RiRi might have to make some major moves in her fashion-related businesses soon. Her CEO for Savage X Fenty quit after a year, instead taking a position at Victoria’s Secret.

It’s unclear how this will impact Rihanna’s endeavors, and we still don’t have much news as to what the next steps are. If only there was a supermodel with decades of experience and plenty of style and business acumen to ask advice from…