RIHANNA – HAS FINALLY REVEALED HER BABY’S NAME.

The name of Rihanna’s baby boy has finally been revealed after she kept the world guessing about the moniker for nearly a year.

The American singer and rapper A$AP Rocky have reportedly named their son RZA Athelston Mayers, according to a Wednesday report in the Daily Mail, which acquired a copy of the certificate of live birth.

The pair seemingly drew inspiration for his name from RZA, the iconic leader of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

They are anticipating their second child anytime soon. The name ASAP is working for the two lovebirds. “As Soon As Possible”.

265 ENT Mag