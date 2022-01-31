

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child.

The couple was spotted out walking in New York City on Friday, and the We Found Love singer was making no effort to hide her baby bump — in fact, she was baring it proudly, despite freezing temperatures and snow.

Rihanna, 33, was photographed in a bright pink coat, which she wore open from just below her breasts, showing off a several-months-along pregnant belly.

The star didn’t wear a shirt under her coat — though temperatures in the city dipped down to 24 degrees Fahrenheit that day, just before Winter Storm Kenan blew in with several inches of show — but did accessorize with a large glitzy body chain that hung over her bump.

The pair certainly seemed excited to flaunt their baby news around Harlem, where A$AP Rocky, 33, is from.

They were photographed walking around together, with A$AP Rocky at points slinging his arm around Rihanna’s shoulders and kissing her head.

However, the couple still appear to have kept their baby news under wraps since the photos were taken — possibly due in part to the seemingly empty streets around them, thanks to the frigid weather. – dailymail