Rihanna has revealed that she’s starting the year 2025 clean after one year of abstinence from alcohol.

To usher in the new year, Rihanna shared an Instagram post showing her surrounded by her friends. After counting down, she proudly told her followers on social media: “Y’all, I didn’t drink all year. I didn’t drink all year.” She wrote in the post’s caption: “New Year, New Me.”

However, It’s unclear why she stopped drinking as she’s yet to publicly share her reasons for quitting alcoho