Rihanna trolls fans with ‘I’m retired’ T-shirt after refusing to to release an album for over eight years

Singer Rihanna playfully trolled her fans who have been begging for new music from her as she stepped out in New York City on Thursday, June 6.

The nine-time Grammy winner, 36, hopped out of the backseat of a black SUV rocking a blue T-shirt that referred to her as ‘retired.’

She completed her looks with a navy blue mermaid-style skirt, red Puma sneakers, and a bright green Bottega Veneta bag.

Rihanna hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Anti and has, instead, shifted her focus on her billion-dollar beauty empire.

She frustrated fans earlier this week by announcing that she will soon launch her own hair line as one tweeted out: ‘You releasing everything but the album!’