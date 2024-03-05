Rihanna was reportedly paid $6M for performing for heir of India’s richest man but fans not impressed

Rihanna has been accused of doing the “bare minimum” at a wedding party for a billionaire family in India on Saturday night. The Daily Mail reported that the singer was paid $6.3 million for the pre-wedding bash in Gujarat organized by billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani for his son Anant, who is marrying Radhika Merchant in Mumbai in July.

Among the 1,200-plus guests were Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Amir Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Rihanna performed hits such as “Umbrella”, “Work” and “Diamonds”. “Thanks to the Ambani family I’m here tonight in honour of Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you the best. Congratulations,” the singer-turned-entrepreneur said, according to the Post.

Some weeks and months before a wedding, wealthy families in India usually organize big parties, the outlet reported, adding that the celebrations often cost over $150 million.

Rihanna wore a body-hugging green and pink ensemble for her performance at the wedding party but fans were not impressed, describing her concert as “boring”.

“She got that coin and said f–k y’all ima do what I can”, one X user said.

“I’ve always said she’s an incredibly lazy performer…..she never took the time to improve her performances,” another wrote.

Rihanna, who was named the “richest female musician” by Forbes in 2021, had been missing from the stage for about eight years. The Fenty business owner and now mom to two boys with fellow musician A$AP Rocky may however be dropping new music soon.

Last month, as Rocky posed for a selfied with a fan in Paris as seen in a video on X, someone is heard asking him to tell Rihanna that fans can’t wait for her to drop a new album. “She’s working on it,” Rocky replies.