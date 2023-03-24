Rihanna’s Los Angeles home swarmed by police after man arrives to propose to the singer

The Los Angeles home of Rihanna was the center of some bizarre drama on Thursday, when police were called after a man arrived asking for her hand in marriage.

The unidentified man reportedly traveled to Los Angeles from South Carolina and showed up at her Beverly Hills home to propose to the singer, according to TMZ.

Rihanna’s security team called the police, who arrived and put the man in handcuffs and placed him in a squad car.

It was determined that the man – clad in a red Nike hoodie – ultimately had not broken any laws and was sent away and told not to return.

It is not clear if the singer – who was spotted out on Wednesday shopping for baby items – was home at the time of the incident.

-Daily Mail UK