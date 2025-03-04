RIOTS IN CHILA VIEW COMPOUND LEAVE OVER 10 HOUSES DESTROYED

Riots broke out in Chila View Compound, Mbala District, resulting in the destruction of over 10 houses.

Seven houses belonging to alleged motorbike rider killers were demolished, along with their shops and one vehicle.

Later, heavy rainfall brought down four more houses, bringing the total number of destroyed houses to 10.

The riot occurred on Saturday morning when police were conducting a patrol on the alleged suspects, sparking anger among community members.

Six suspects have been arrested and are cooperating with police investigations.

Chila View village Headman, Godwin Nsokolo, confirmed the incident, further urging the community to remain calm and allow the police to do their work.

Mr. Nsokolo has also appealed to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to assist those whose houses were destroyed by the rains.

📸Luswepo