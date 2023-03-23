Rise In Murder Cases Attributed To Abolishment Of Death Penalty- William Harrington

RISE IN MURDER CASES ATTRIBUTED TO ABOLISHMENT OF DEATH PENALTY

By Chileshe Mwango

Former Commissioner of the Mung’omba Constitution Review Commission William Harrington has charged that the country may have since the abolishment of the death penalty witnessed a rise in the number of murder cases.

Reacting to the recent suspected murder of a 10 year old boy of garden compound which he has described as extremely sad and intolerable, Mr. Harrington says while the presidential decree abolishing the death penalty should be respected, the country will continue a rise in such cases.

Mr. Harrington explains that this is the more reason many people that made submissions during the sittings of the Mung’omba Constitution Review Commission on the issue of the death penalty wanted it to be retained in the constitution of Zambia in instances of premeditated or planned cold-blooded murder.

He says petitioners wanted the constitution to provide for the death penalty as a deterrent saying the life sentencing that is currently provided for is inadequate.

PHOENIX NEWS