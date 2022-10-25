Rishi Sunak To Become UK Prime Minister After Meeting With King Charles

Rishi Sunak will become the UK’s next prime minister tomorrow after meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace in the morning.

At the start of the day, outgoing PM Liz Truss will hold her last cabinet meeting before she is expected to make a departing statement outside Number 10 at 10.15am.

Ms Truss, who became the shortest-serving leader in UK history after serving for just 44 days, will then travel to Buckingham Palace for her final audience with King Charles.

After Ms Truss has left the palace, Mr Sunak will then also travel to Buckingham Palace to be officially appointed as the next PM by the King.

The new Conservative Party leader is expected to then travel back to Downing Street where he will make a public address in front of Number 10 at around 11.35am.