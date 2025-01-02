RISING STAR JEFTER PHIRI SECURES K50,000 GOVERNMENT GRANT FOR ART’S EXCELLENCE.



By Martha Makayi



Lusaka, 31st December 2024



In a significant recognition of his contributions to the arts, Jefter Phiri, popularly known as Cephas, has been awarded a grant of K50,000 from the Government through the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Arts as part of the Zambia @60 initiative.





Jefter Phiri, a renowned Zambian actor, began his acting career in 2011 at Chainama Basic School, where he participated in popular theatre productions. After passing grade 7, he continued his education at Chingwele Primary School and joined the school drama club, actively participating in NASAAZ competitions.



He further pursued his passion for acting at Woodlands Day Secondary School, where he began pushing for television opportunities. In 2017, Jefter featured in various plays on ZNBC and BBC. His breakthrough came with his role in the television series *Mpali*, which brought him numerous awards and recognition.





In 2018, Jefter won the Best Shining Rising Star award under NAMA. His talent continued to shine, earning him the Best Actor of the Year award in 2020, the Best Zikomo Actor of the Year for Southern Africa, and the Best Actor of the Year for Africa in 2022. In 2023, he received the Best Rising Star of the Year award for Africa.



Jefter’s exceptional performance and dedication to his craft have made him an inspiration to many. He consistently puts in tremendous effort to bring out the best in his characters.





The Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Arts recognized Jefter’s contributions to the arts and awarded him the K50,000 grant. Jefter expressed his gratitude and excitement, noting that he is currently working on a project aimed at raising awareness about tree planting.





Despite the challenges in the movie industry, Jefter encourages upcoming artists to remain dedicated and put significant effort into their projects. He advises them to focus on their passion rather than monetary gains.



CIC PRESS TEAM.