Rita Ora Married Director Taika Waititi at an Intimate Ceremony in London.



After dating Rita Ora for 1.5 years, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have now been wed.

Waititi and Rita Ora wed in a private, small-scale ceremony in London after dating for just over a year. Rita is working on her third album, and Waititi is writing the script for his unnamed Star Wars film. Both Rita and Waititi have demanding careers.

Rita Ora’s close friend and hairstylist, James Brown, formally announced her marriage to Taika Waititi on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old hairstylist from London posted a photo of himself and the 31-year-old singer on his Instagram Story with the message, “Congratulations Mrs. Waititi Ora.”

Rita and director Taika, 46, reportedly wed in a private ceremony in London on Monday night.

In recent days, the Hot Right Now and the Thor: Love and Thunder filmmaker Taika and Rita have been spotted with gold rings on their ring fingers, fueling rumours that they are engaged.

Rita and Taika began dating in March 2021, and in August of the same year, they made their relationship public.

Two months after becoming engaged, the pair is reportedly organizing a huge celebration to honour their covert nuptials with friends and family.



It is believed that Rita and Taika will get married after their work responsibilities are over. Rita is currently working on multiple projects and The Voice Australia, and Taika is planning a string of films.