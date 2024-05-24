RNC headquarters under lockdown after blood vials allegedly carried into the building

The Republican National Committee’s office in Washington, DC, was locked down on Wednesday morning after someone sent vials of blood to the building.

In a statement, the RNC called the incident a “biological attack. “

“We are grateful to the police for acting fast and making sure everyone was safe,” said RNC Chair Michael Whatley in a message. The lockdown is over and the staff is back at work because we are not scared and will continue to work hard to get President Trump re-elected.

The office was closed for a few hours while the US Capitol Police checked out a suspicious package.

The USCP said they checked the package with two vials of blood for any dangers.

The people who sent the package and what’s inside will be looked into more. The USCP said everything is okay later in the morning.