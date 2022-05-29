ROAD TO IVORY COAST 2023: Daka Joins Chipolopolo Camp

England based Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka has joined camp in Accra ahead of Friday’s Ivory Coast 2023 Group H Africa Cup of Nations match against Coted’ivoire in Yamoussoukro.

The explosive Leicester City forward arrived at 12:00 hours local time aboard Emirates Airlines at Kotoka International Airport and joined the squad at Golden Tulip Hotel.

Daka becomes the 10th foreign based player to join camp ahead of Friday’s encounter.

The 2017 CAF Young Player of the Year flew directly from Thailand where his Leicester City squad members were being hosted by club owner in a post season trip.

The foreign based players in camp are Lameck Banda, Toaster Nsabata, Roderick Kabwe, Cyril Chibwe, Fashion Sakala, Kings Kangwa, Frankie Musonda, Tandi Mwape, Edward Chilufya and Patson Daka.

Four more players are expected to complete the list with skipper Enock Mwepu expected on Monday while Emmanuel Banda, Rally Bwalya and Lubambo Musonda will arrive on Tuesday.

South Africa based Gamaphni Lungu will be the final player to join camp as his club SuperSport United plays Orlando Pirates on Monday in a DSTV Premiership match.

Zambia plays Ivory Coast on Friday before hosting Comoros Islands on Tuesday in Lusaka at National Heroes Stadium in an 18;00 hours kickoff.

Tickets for the June 7 home match at National Heroes Stadium are already on sale in Shoprite outlets via Computicket with the prices ranging from K50-K200.

