ROAD TO MOROCCO 2022: Barbara Banda Given Greenlight to Join Copper Queens Camp

Chinese club Shanghai Shengli has allowed striker Barbara Banda to join the Copper Queens squad preparing for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations Tournament to be held in Morocco in July.

The Copper Queens skipper will now join a 31-member provisional squad that entered camp in Lusaka for the continental showpiece that will be staged in Morocco from 2-23 July.

Zambia are in Group B alongside Cameroon, Tunisia and Togo and will begin their campaign against the Indomitable Lionesses on July 3.

Turkey-based midfielder Misozi Zulu and China domiciled defender Margaret Belemu were the first foreign based players to join camp with goalkeeper Hazel Nali of Fatih Vatan Spor in Turkey and Spain-based striker Rachael Kundananji expected at the weekend while Grace Chanda, who features for BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan will be in the country next week.

FULL SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS

Hazel Nali (Fatih Vatan Spor-Turkey), Leticia Lungu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), Agness Banda (National Assembly)

DEFENDERS

Esther Banda (BUSA), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Margaret Belemu (Shanghai Shengli-China), Bertha Imponene (Nkwazi Queens), Vast Phiri (Zesco Ndola Girls), Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba, Anita Mulenga (all Green Buffaloes), Pauline Chisomo Sepiso (Lusaka Dynamos Ladies), Judith Soko (YASA Girls)

MIDFIELDERS

Misozi Zulu (Hakkariguku Spor FC -Turkey), Ireen Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Evarine Susan Katongo (ZISD Girls), Avell Chitundu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Rhoda Chileshe, Norin Betani (both Indeni Roses), Maweta Chilenga (BUSA)

STRIKERS

Rachael Kundananji (SD Eibar-Spain), Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli), Xiomala Mapepa (Lusaka Dynamos Ladies), Grace Chanda (BIIK Kazygurt-Kazakhstan), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows), Eneless Phiri (Police Doves), Jessy Zulu (Pataaki FC), Noria Sosala (Indeni Roses), Natasha Nanyangwe (Green Buffaloes)