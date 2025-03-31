Rob Byrne to depart Metro FM after over 13 years of service





Rob Byrne, the renowned traffic reporter, is bidding farewell to Metro FM after over 13 years of service.

His final broadcast will air on March 31, 2025.





For years, Byrne has been the trusted voice delivering live traffic updates to South African commuters, not only on Metro FM but across various SABC radio stations.





His exit comes alongside the departures of radio personalities Nthabeleng ‘Mat Elle’ Matela and Khanya ‘DJ Kayeezi’ Siyengo, both of whom will also leave at the end of March 2025.