Rob Kardashian says he ‘can’t c** anymore’ after sister Khloe asked for sperm

Reality show star, Khloe Kardashian has had quite an interesting conversation with her brother Rob Kardashian, whom she offered up as a sperm donor for BFF Malika Haqq.

During Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians,” Malika expressed her desire to expand her family, noting she was considering using a sperm donor since she was no longer with her ex O.T. Genasis with whom she shares a son.

Khloe was initially hesitant about Malika’s plan to go to a sperm bank, and further offered up her little brother, Rob, as someone she could go to for sperm.

She also noted that Rob is a good catch and a solid potential donor, while also pointing out that he and Malika had already banged.

Khloe called Rob immediately and straight up asked if he’d consider being Malika’s sperm donor. He replied by saying “I can’t c** anymore.”

When Khloe tried to explain he just needed to ejaculate into a cup, her sibling repeated the statement a few more times, which surprisingly, did not deter Khloe.

Khloe seemed insistent on making this happen and told Rob they could prepare his penis and asked him to stew on it before completely ruling it out. He however sounded like he was incapable of satisfying her request.