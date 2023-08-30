ROBBERS SHOOT AT MOBILE MONEY TEEN AGENT AND ROB OFF HER OVER K37, 000

A 16-year-old girl, a mobile money operator in Nakonde’s Mukoma village, was attacked Monday night and robbed off K31, 500 cash, and other valuables worth K5, 540.

Muchinga Province Deputy Police Commissioner, Ronald Zambo said that the robbers attacked the named victim after firing gunshots in the process getting away with her goods.

Mr. Zambo explains that the victim was in the company of her 33-year-old father, Nelson Bwale after knocking off from work in Mukoma.

The Police chief says Mr. Bwale reported that the incident happened when his daughter went to open the door as he waited in his vehicle around 22:00h.

He says the victim was attacked on the corridor as one of the assailants stripped her down and grabbed the bag containing the items and cash and disappeared in the dark, subsequently sustaining general body pains

The commanding officer says a man hunt has since been launched, and investigations into the matter instituted to bring the suspects to book.

Mr. Zambo further says Police visited the scene and recovered an empty cartridge from the house veranda near septic tank.

NAKONDE FM