ROBBERS STRANGLE SECURITY GUARD TO DEATH

A 36 year-old Security Guard in Chipata district has been murdered by Armed Robbers who also got away with an Itel phone and 150 Kwacha.

Eastern Province Deputy Commanding Police Officer, Lucky Munkhondya, says the deceased identified as Penias Banda, was murdered around 03:00 hours Monday, at the residence of Ilyas Patel on Mtilizi road.

Munkhondya explains that Police received a report from Patel, the proprietor of Highways Bakery, that his two security guards of All Stars Security Company were attacked by five unknown people.

She says the body of the deceased was found lying in a store room with both hands and legs tied with polythene ropes, with no physical injuries as it is believed he was strangled.

She says the thieves fled when the other guard was shouting for help as he was being dragged by the assailants, with the robbers not stealing anything from Patel but left a machete at the scene of the incident.