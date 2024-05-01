Robert Chabinga’s action sign of resignation from PF – Miles Sampa

Chabinga’s action sign of resignation from PF – Miles
PF Member of Parliament Miles Sampa, has disclosed that he has instructed Morgan Ng’ona to write a disciplinary letter to Robert Chabinga, the purported Leader of the Opposition in Parliament to exculpate himself for attending the UPND public rallies in Chinsali and Nakonde because his (Chabinga) actions could be deemed that he has since resigned from the Patriotic Front (PF).
Mr Sampa, also says that President Hichilema’s approval ratings were an all-time lowest and people telling him the opposite were only misleading him.
Mr Sampa said in an interview that it would take a huge miracle in delivery for President Hichilema to reverse his lost popularity among Zambians, stating that he had been in Lusaka all his life and had been interacting with people on the ground who had disapproved President Hichilema’s style of governance https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/
So waimwena nomba ati protector obe kuwayawayafye.
Fake economist.
The Hakainde – Sampa Project is dicey. Who between the two hold the four aces?
Sampa holds the four aces. Hakainde was too exposed in this PF project to an extent of even breaking the law..and he is Republican President! Theres no way the commander in Chief can allow the Police to guard an Illegal PF conference…and further provide state security for an illegal President.
If the Tribal goal keepers in the Judiciary get the PF cases from where they have shelved them and start to make rulings against Sampa, he will spill the beans and Hakainde will be exposed…and a lot of other people…the speaker, Clerk of the National Assembly, the Minister of Home Affairs, the Perm sec, and the so called Registrar of Societies. All compromised officials in the executive , Judiciary and legislature who played a part are scratching their heads looking at Sampa’s antics.
But it can also be strategy, a bit of shadow boxing with the UPND to show people that he is not Hakainde’s stooge..and get some following from some PF Members. Let’s wait and see..as the late Ruth Mbandu’s cold case starts thawing….the Sucker Punch.
Those attacking HH are doing it out of envy as the man has performed far more better than expected under difficult conditions . He has achieved a lot so far. I bet come 2026 he will win by a landslide. Zambians have there eyes open. Wait and see. The likes of Sampa, Fred, Sean, Edgar and many others should reposition themselves for shocks. We’re definitely voting him in for the second term.