Robert Chabinga’s action sign of resignation from PF – Miles Sampa

Chabinga’s action sign of resignation from PF – Miles

PF Member of Parliament Miles Sampa, has disclosed that he has instructed Morgan Ng’ona to write a disciplinary letter to Robert Chabinga, the purported Leader of the Opposition in Parliament to exculpate himself for attending the UPND public rallies in Chinsali and Nakonde because his (Chabinga) actions could be deemed that he has since resigned from the Patriotic Front (PF).

Mr Sampa, also says that President Hichilema’s approval ratings were an all-time lowest and people telling him the opposite were only misleading him.

Mr Sampa said in an interview that it would take a huge miracle in delivery for President Hichilema to reverse his lost popularity among Zambians, stating that he had been in Lusaka all his life and had been interacting with people on the ground who had disapproved President Hichilema's style of governance